Lane closures for the week of November 22, 2020

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — To minimize the impact on holiday travelers, there are no anticipated lane closures in the Amarillo area for the week of November 22.

Traffic for the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday is expected to be lighter due to COVID-19 restrictions. For those who will be on the road next week, though, the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) asks drivers to follow a few simple rules of the road:

Obey all traffic laws

Drive to conditions, particularly in inclement weather

Be mindful of construction zones, even when workers are not present

Pay attention – put the phone away and limit distractions

Click It or Ticket – buckle seatbelts – every rider, every time

Left lane for passing only

“Move Over or Slow Down” for emergency vehicles

Never drink and drive

Drivers should also:

Ensure vehicle is properly maintained.

Stay tuned to local news, road closures, changing conditions, and weather alerts.

Check online highway conditions information at www.DriveTexas.org.

In observance of the Thanksgiving holiday, TxDOT offices will be closed Wednesday through Friday, Nov. 25 – 27.

A “Know Before You Go” report will not be issued for the week of Nov. 29. Instead, follow TxDOT Amarillo on Twitter for any possible lane closures and other important travel information.