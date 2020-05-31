Lane closures for the week of May 31, 2020

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas Department of Transportation has various lane closings, as well as roadside work scheduled in the Amarillo area for the week of May 31, 2020.

See those lane work sites listed below.

Lane Closures:

• Expect several lane closures throughout the week in both directions on US 87 near the Mobley Street exits and from Hastings to 24th Avenue for work on light poles.

• On I-40 eastbound, there will be various lane closures between Bushland and Hope Road for pavement repairs in advance of an overlay project.

Crews will make patching repairs in the following locations:

• On Monday, June 1, crews will make patching repairs in the westbound lane of Spur 591 between State Loop (SL) 335 and Folsom Road.

• On Wednesday, June 3, crews will be patching the northbound lane of FM 2381 (Bushland Road) from I-40 to Jim Line Road and on Thursday, June 4, between Jim Line Road and Stone Ridge Road.

Crews will perform herbicide operations in the following locations:

• Slow-moving herbicide operations will continue on US 87, SL 335, I-27, and I-40.

• Watch for shoulder closures on I-40 near the FM 2161 exit for concrete work.

Other Work:

• On Tuesday, June 2, crews will be repairing an overhead signal light on FM 1912 in the northbound lane at FM 2575.

• Various lanes will be closed on I-27 for drainage work.

