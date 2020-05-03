Lane closures for the week of May 3, 2020

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas Department of Transportation has various lane closings, as well as roadside work scheduled in the Amarillo area for the week of May 3, 2020.

See those lane work sites listed below.

Lane Closures:

• On Monday and Tuesday, May 4 and 5, on FM 1912 between SH 136 and N. Lakeside Drive.

• On Tuesday, May 5, on FM 1912 between SH 136 and Folsom Rd.

• Expect various lane closures on Amarillo Blvd. in both directions for patching repairs in the area of Western St.

• Expect various lane closures on the I-27 frontage roads in both directions from Rockwell Rd. to McCormick Rd. for patching and edge maintenance.

• On US 60, watch for various closures of the passing lane in both directions as crews finish guardrail installation.

Watch for crews performing edge work:

• Wednesday, May 6, on State Loop (SL) 335 southbound between SW 9th Ave. and Amarillo Blvd.

• Thursday, May 7, on SL 335 northbound between Amarillo Blvd. and SW 9th Ave.

Shoulder Closures:

• Watch for various shoulder closures and drive with caution as crews work on pruning trees along I-40 and I-27.

• On SL 335, the shoulder will be closed from N. Eastern St. to Northside Drive for culvert work.

VEGA

• Expect delays throughout the week on I-40 in both directions near Vega as the contractor is hauling in portable concrete barriers in preparation for a traffic switch from main lanes into the detour.

