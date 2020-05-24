Lane closures for the week of May 24, 2020

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas Department of Transportation has various lane closings, as well as roadside work scheduled in the Amarillo area for the week of May 24, 2020.

See those lane work sites listed below.

Crews will make patching repairs in the following locations:

On Tuesday, May 26, in the northbound lane of FM 1719 just north of State Loop (SL) 335.

On Wednesday, May 27, in the westbound lane of SL 335 at N. Coulter Rd.

On Thursday, May 28, in the eastbound lane of Spur (SP) 591 between SL 335 and Folsom Rd.

Crews will perform herbicide operations in the following locations:

The left lane of US 87 in in both directions within the Amarillo city limits.

The left lanes of I-27 in both directions from Western St. to Rockwell Rd.

The left and right lanes of I-40 and the frontage roads in both directions, west of town.

The right lanes of I-27 will be closed in both directions from 45th Ave. to 26th Ave. for shoulder work.

