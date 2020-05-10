Lane closures for the week of May 10, 2020

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas Department of Transportation has various lane closings, as well as roadside work scheduled in the Amarillo area for the week of May 10, 2020.

See those lane work sites listed below.

Watch for crews performing edge work at the following locations:

• Monday, May 11 – On RM 2381 from RM 1061 to Bushland.

• Tuesday, May 12 – On State Loop (SL) 335 northbound between Amarillo Blvd. and SW 9th Ave.

• Wednesday, May 13 – On SL 335 southbound between 9th Ave. and Amarillo Blvd.

• Thursday, May 14 – On FM 1912 in front of Tyson, between the truck entrance and St. Francis Ave.

Lane Closures:

• Various lanes of the frontage roads along Amarillo Blvd. will be closed in the area of Western St. for sealcoat operations.

• On I-27 northbound, the right lane will be closed at 45th Ave. for patching repairs.

• There will be slow-moving herbicide operations along I-40 and I-27.

VEGA

On Friday, May 8, traffic on I-40 westbound was routed to a crossover detour east and west of BI-40 to prepare for a concrete bridge deck removal and repair project.

Stage 1 of this project is to reduce I-40 traffic to one lane in each direction and shift the westbound traffic onto the detour. This configuration is expected to last approximately two months as the contractor removes the old concrete bridge deck and increases the clearance height of the existing structure.

The total closure of the BI-40 overpass is expected to last for four months. During this time, motorists can use the US 385 entrance ramps for eastbound access to I-40.

