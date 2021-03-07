Lane closures for the week of March 7, 2021

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas Department of Transportation has various lane closings, as well as roadside work scheduled in the Amarillo area for the week of March 7, 2020.

See those lane work sites listed below.

Lane Closures:

On Lakeside Drive, various lanes will Be closed from I-40 To US 60 From 8 AM Monday To 5 PM Friday.

Beginning Monday At 8 AM, the left lane of the I-40 West Frontage Road will be closed From 1,000 feet east to 300 feet west Of Whitaker Road.

On I-40 East, the left lane will be closed daily from 7 AM To 6:30 PM from the east side of Pullman Road to the US 287 overpass.