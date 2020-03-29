Lane closures for the week of March 29

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas Department of Transportation has various lane closures, and roadside work in the Amarillo area for the week of March 29, 2020.

See those lane work sites listed below.

AMARILLO

Lane Closures:

Watch for various lane closures for fog seal operations on State Loop (SL) 335 (Soncy Road) in both directions from 45th Avenue to 77th Avenue.



Expect daily lane closures in both directions on I-27 for patching from Western Street to FM 2219.

Mowing Operations:

Watch for mowing operations on I-40 and I-27 in town and around the downtown interchange. Area motorists are asked to give our mowers room and stay back, if possible.



There will be slow-moving herbicide operations on I-40, I-27, and US 87, in and outside of town.

Patching repair locations:

Watch for crews making patching repairs on FM 1719 (Western Street) at the following locations:



On Monday, March 30, in the southbound right lane between SL 335 and Hastings Road.



On Tuesday, March 31, in the northbound and southbound left lanes between SL 335 and Hastings Road.



On Wednesday, April 1, in the southbound right lane between Hastings Road and Fairway Lane.



On Thursday, April 2, in the southbound left lane between Hastings Road and Fairway Lane.



In Potter County, watch for crews performing sign work and herbicide operations in various locations.

Canyon

Patching repair locations: