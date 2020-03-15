Lane closures for the week of March 15

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas Department of Transportation has various lane closings in the Amarillo area for the week of March 15, 2020.

See those lane closings listed below.

Amarillo

• As work continues on installing median cable barrier, expect various inside lane closures on US 87 from Fillmore St. to Mobley St.

• The right lanes of I-40 will be closed in both directions from Eastern St. to Soncy Rd. for bridge drain cleaning.

• Various lanes will be closed on Soncy Rd. from 45th Ave. to 81st Ave. for fog seal operations.

Crews will be patching in the following areas, weather permitting:

• Monday, March 16, on State Loop (SL) 434 at Cherry Ave.

• Tuesday, March 17, on FM 2176 in the southbound lane between Willow Creek Drive and SL 335.

• Wednesday and Thursday, March 18 and 19, the right lane of FM 1719 (Western Street) southbound, south of SL 335

Bridge Replacements at Whitaker, Lakeside and Pullman:

• Wednesday, March 18, the westbound to eastbound turnaround on the east side of Lakeside Drive will be closed from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for bridge deck concrete placement.

• Saturday, March 21, Lakeside Drive will be closed between the I-40 frontage roads from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for bridge deck concrete placement. Detour signs will be in place.

CANYON

• Monday – Thursday, March 16 – 19, there will be various lane closures on FM 2590 in both directions from US 60 to SL 335/FM 2186 for patching.

More from MyHighPlains.com: