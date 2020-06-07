Lane closures for the week of June 6, 2020

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas Department of Transportation has various lane closings, as well as roadside work scheduled in the Amarillo area for the week of June 6, 2020.

See those lane work sites listed below.

Striping operations:

• On I-40, watch for mobile restriping operations from Eastern Street to the I-40/US 287 split. Striping operations will be in both directions on the mainlanes and the frontage roads and will take several days to complete.

• Starting Tuesday, June 9, I-40 will be reduced to one lane in both directions at the FM 2161 overpass, east of Amarillo, during the daytime. Work could last throughout the week as crews will be removing forms from a previously poured bridge.

Watch for crews making patching repairs in the following locations:

Monday, June 8 – on FM 2381 southbound (Bushland Road) from Jim Line Road to I-40.

Tuesday, June 9 – on SL 335 in the right, southbound lane at Amarillo Boulevard.

Wednesday, June 10 – on SH 136 southbound between Eastern Street and Amarillo Boulevard.

Thursday, June 11 – on Spur 591 in both directions between SL 335 and Folsom Road.

Lane Closures:

• Expect various lane closures on the I-27 frontage roads from Rockwell Road to Sundown Lane for drainage work.

Herbicide operations

• There will be slow-moving herbicide operations on BI-40 (Amarillo Boulevard) and the northern portion of SL 335.

