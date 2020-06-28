Lane closures for the week of June 28, 2020

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas Department of Transportation has various lane closings, as well as roadside work scheduled in the Amarillo area for the week of June 28, 2020.

See those lane work sites listed below.

Crews will be performing overlay work on I-40 eastbound:

o Various lane closures throughout the week from Arnot Road to Hope Road.

o The Arnot Road exit and entrance ramps will be closed on June 26 and 27.

o The Hope Road exit and entrance ramps will be closed on June 29 and 30.

• Various lanes will be closed on the I-40 frontage roads from Soncy Road to Paramount Boulevard for erosion control and drainage work.

• On Monday and Tuesday, June 29 and 30, the left lane of the I-40 eastbound frontage road, east of Whitaker Road, will be closed while crews place a temporary barrier on the east side of the Whitaker Road entrance ramp for about 900 feet. This will be in place for the construction of a temporary Whitaker Road entrance ramp.

• Crews will install cable barriers on I-27 closing:

o The left southbound lane from Western Street to Hollywood Road.

o The left northbound lane from Hillside Road to 45th Avenue.

• Crews will install cable barriers on US 87 closing:

o The left north- and southbound lanes from SL 434 to Hastings Avenue.

o The shoulder under the Mobley Street overpass.

• Watch for crews performing culvert work in the following locations where various lanes and shoulders may be closed:

o US 87 at Sand Creek

o US 87 between N Fain Ranch Road and the BNSF railroad bridge

o I-40 from Westline Road to Amarillo Boulevard

o I-27 at Cemetery Road, Hungate Road, and Dowlin Road

• Herbicide Operations

• Watch for slow-moving operations on I-27, I-40, and the downtown interchange for herbicide operations.

