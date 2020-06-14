Lane closures for the week of June 14, 2020

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas Department of Transportation has various lane closings, as well as roadside work scheduled in the Amarillo area for the week of June 14, 2020.

See those lane work sites listed below.

Lane Closures:

• Monday and Tuesday, June 15 and 16, the left lane of the I-40 eastbound frontage road will be closed between the exit ramp and the intersection approaching Whitaker and Lakeside while the contractor sets concrete traffic barriers. Work could extend into Wednesday, June 17.

• The shoulder on SL 335 will be closed at RM 1061 and FM 1719 eastbound on Monday, June 15, to repair riprap.

• On Tuesday, June 16, the shoulder will be closed on SL 335 at the bridge north of 9th Avenue in both directions while crews repair erosion damage along the riprap.

• On Wednesday, June 17, the shoulder will be closed on SL 335 eastbound between Coulter Road and Hester Road while crews repair erosion damage on the slopes on SL 335 at Hester Road.

• There will be various lane closures on I-27 northbound from 45th Avenue to 26th Avenue for concrete pavement repair.

• On I-40, east- and westbound traffic will be moved to the outside lane/shoulder between Soncy Road and Hope Road on Wednesday, June 17 as crews begin paving detours. Traffic is expected to be moved to the detours by Friday, June 19. Demolition of the westbound I-40 bridge at Helium Road is expected to begin Monday, June 22. During the demolition process, I-40 will be reduced to one lane in each direction from Soncy Road to Hope Road.

Road side operations:

• Watch for slow-moving herbicide operations Monday, June 15, along the center median of SL 335 from I-40 to SH 136.



• Various lanes will be closed on the I-27 frontage roads from 26th Avenue to FM 2219 for tree and brush removal and drain work.



• Watch for crews mowing and weed eating on all state-maintained roadways throughout the week.

