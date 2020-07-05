Lane closures for the week of July 5, 2020

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas Department of Transportation has various lane closings, as well as roadside work scheduled in the Amarillo area for the week of July 5, 2020.

See those lane work sites listed below.

Lane Closures:

Watch for lane closures along Amarillo Boulevard as crews replace pavement markings.

The right lane of Soncy Road southbound will be closed between Amarillo Boulevard and I-40 for drainage work.

SL 434 (River Road) will be closed at the SL 335 intersection. Traffic will be detoured to Willow Creek Avenue.

The left lane of the I-40 eastbound frontage road will remain closed from the Whitaker Road on-ramp to 700 feet east of the ramp while the contractor constructs a temporary on-ramp. This closure will be in place for about one month.

The I-40 eastbound entrance ramps will be closed for hot mix overlay at Arnot Road on Tuesday, July 7, and at Bushland Road on Wednesday, July 8.

Crews will make patching repairs in the following locations:

Monday, July 6 – In the right lane of US 87 southbound at Willow Creek Avenue.

Tuesday, July 7 – In the right lane of SL 335 westbound from Pavillard Drive to US 87.

Wednesday, July 8 – FM 1912 northbound near US 60.

Thursday July 9 – In the left lane of BI-40 (Amarillo Boulevard) northbound between Raef Road and US 60.

Lawn Care:

Watch for mowers and weed eaters outside the city limits along I-40 and State Loop (SL) 335.

More from MyHighPlains.com: