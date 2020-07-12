Lane closures for the week of July 12, 2020

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas Department of Transportation has various lane closings, as well as roadside work scheduled in the Amarillo area for the week of July 12, 2020.

See those lane work sites listed below.

Crews will make patching in the following locations:

• Monday, July 13 – The right lane of BI-40 (Amarillo Boulevard) northbound from Raef Road to US 60.

• Tuesday, July 14 – The left lane of BI-40 northbound from Raef Road to US 60.

• Wednesday and Thursday, July 15 and 16 – US 60 frontage road between FM 1912 and BI-40.

Lane Closures:

• The left lanes of the I-40 frontage roads will be closed in both directions between Washington and Western streets for mowing.

• The left lane of I-40 will be closed in both directions at FM 1912 for riprap work.

• The left lane of I-40 will be closed in both directions between Western and Bell streets while contractors install concrete barriers.

• Watch for lane closures on US 87 in both directions between Willow Creek and Cherry Avenue for bridge maintenance.

Other works:

• Contract mowers will continue working throughout the week along US 287.

• Watch for crews performing dirt work on State Loop 335 (Soncy Road) southbound from Amarillo Boulevard to I-40.

