Lane closures for the Week of January 5, 2020

- On I-27, the left lanes will be closed in both directions from Moss Street to 26th Avenue for guardrail repair in the center median.
- On I-27 northbound, the right lane will be closed from Georgia Street to the downtown interchange for patching and guardrail repair.
- Watch for various lanes closures in and around the downtown interchange for erosion control.
- On Monday, Jan. 6, watch for various lane closures on FM 1912 northbound from US 60 to the Tyson truck entrance for patching repairs.
- On Tuesday, Jan. 7, watch for various lane closures on RM 1061 southbound from Old Muddy Road to Murray Lane for patching repairs.
- On Wednesday, Jan. 8, watch for various lane closures on SL 335 in both directions from Hester Road to FM 1719 (Western Street) for core drilling between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m.
- Beginning Wednesday, Jan. 8, I-40 will be reduced to one lane in both directions between Eastern Street and the I-40/US 287 split from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for pothole patching. Repairs could take up to two days to complete and there could be some travel delays in this area. Local motorists are encouraged to find alternate routes.
- On Thursday, Jan. 9, watch for various lane closures on RM 1061 southbound from Old Muddy Road to Murray Lane for patching repairs.