Lane closures for the week of January 10th, 2021

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas Department of Transportation has various lane closings, as well as roadside work scheduled in the Amarillo area for the week of January 10th, 2020.

See those lane work sites listed below.

Lane Closures:

From 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 9 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 10, watch for various lane closures on I-40 at Western Street in both directions as a subcontractor works to remove formwork from under the bridge.

RESCHEDULED: Work to hang beams for the westbound I-40 bridge at Helium Road originally scheduled for late last week has been rescheduled to Monday and Tuesday, Jan. 11 and 12. While Helium Road will be closed under I-40 from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., access to the frontage roads will remain open in both directions.

On Wednesday, Jan. 13, traffic on I-40 eastbound will be reduced to the right lane while bridge joint repairs take place in the center median.

Watch for various lane closures along the I-40 frontage roads in both directions between Coulter Street and Soncy Road while crews perform crack seal work.

Throughout the week, expect various lane closures on SP 468 for pavement marking work.

All projects are subject to change due to weather, emergency work, and other unexpected events. For the most up-to-date road conditions, visit www.drivetexas.org.