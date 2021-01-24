Lane closures for the week of Jan. 24, 2021

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas Department of Transportation has various lane closings, as well as roadside work scheduled in the Amarillo area for the week of Jan. 24, 2020.

See those lane work sites listed below.

Lane Closures:

Beginning Monday, Jan. 25, the shoulder of US 87 northbound will be closed from the US 287 (Buchanan Street) and US 87 (Fillmore Street) split to SE 11th Avenue to form a single slope concrete barrier and metal beam guard fence.

The right lane of State Loop (SL) 335 northbound (Lakeside Drive) will be closed from I-40 to US 60 from Tuesday, Jan. 26 to Saturday, Jan. 30 for pavement repairs. On Saturday, Jan. 30, the US 60 exit ramp also will be closed.

Watch for crews performing crack seal operations on the I-27 frontage road at Rockwell Road.

Watch for mill and fill operations on RM 1061:

Monday, Jan. 25 – the westbound lane of RM 1061 between Sierrita Creek and Buena Vista Road. Traffic will be reduced to one lane with a pilot car and traffic signals controlling traffic.

Tuesday, Jan. 26 – the eastbound lane of RM 1061 between Sierrita Creek and Buena Vista Road. Traffic will be reduced to one lane with a pilot car and traffic signals controlling traffic.

Wednesday, Jan. 27 – the eastbound lane of RM 1061 between Old Muddy Road and Saddleback Road. Traffic will be reduced to one lane with a pilot car and traffic signals controlling traffic.

Thursday, Jan. 28 – the eastbound lane of RM 1061 between Old Muddy Road and Saddleback Road. Traffic will be reduced to one lane with a pilot car and traffic signals controlling traffic.

Watch for crews making patch repairs in the following locations:

I-40 frontage roads in both directions between Pullman Road and Whitaker Road.

The right lane of I-40 eastbound from the Oldham County line to Adkisson Road.

All projects are subject to change due to weather, emergency work, and other unexpected events. For the most up-to-date road conditions, visit www.drivetexas.org.