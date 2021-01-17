Lane closures for the week of Jan. 17, 2021

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas Department of Transportation has various lane closings, as well as roadside work scheduled in the Amarillo area for the week of Jan. 17, 2020.

See those lane work sites listed below.

Lane Closures:

On I-40 westbound, watch for various lane closures from Whitaker Road to Bolton Street for crack seal operations.

Watch for lane closures on Airport Boulevard as crews place pavement markings following seal coat operations.

On Wednesday, Jan. 20, US 87 southbound will be closed at FM 1719 (Givens Road) starting with the right lane then moving to the left lane, to install traffic counter loops in the road.

On Thursday, Jan. 21, US 87 northbound will be closed at FM 1719 (Givens Road) starting with the left lane then moving to the right lane, to install traffic counter loops in the road.

TxDOT offices will be closed Monday, Jan. 18, in observance of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day.

All projects are subject to change due to weather, emergency work, and other unexpected events. For the most up-to-date road conditions, visit www.drivetexas.org.