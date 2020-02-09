AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The following is from the Texas Department of Transportation regarding weekly lane closures:

For the week of Feb. 9, 2020

• Expect multiple lane closures in both directions of I-40 between Ross and Washington streets and at the downtown interchange for bridge deck and concrete pavement repair.

• There will be various lane closures in both directions on the I-40 frontage roads between Arthur and Ross streets for patching repairs.

• Watch for slow-moving operations on I-27 and US 87 for herbicide applications around guardrails and bridges.

• There will be intermittent closures on Pullman Road between the frontage roads at I-40, Tuesday through Thursday, Feb. 11 – 13, to set bridge deck panels on the bridge beams. This work will take place between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.

• Watch for various lane closures on I-40 in both directions for pavement repair between Whitaker and Pullman roads, Tuesday through Thursday, Feb. 11 – 13.

All projects are subject to change due to weather, emergency work and other unexpected events. Follow us on Twitter @TxDOTAmarillo for regular updates and for the most up-to-date road conditions, visit www.drivetexas.org.