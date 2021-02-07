Lane closures for the week of Feb. 7, 2021

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas Department of Transportation has various lane closings, as well as roadside work scheduled in the Amarillo area for the week of Feb. 7, 2020.

See those lane work sites listed below.

Lane Closures:

Watch for various lane closures on I-27 in both directions Rockwell Road to the downtown interchange for bridge maintenance.

There will be various lane closures on the westbound I-40 frontage road from Pullman Road to Whitaker Road for patching repairs.

Watch for various lane closures on I-40 in both directions from Westline Road to Adkisson Road for concrete work.





All projects are subject to change due to weather, emergency work and other unexpected events. For the most up-to-date road conditions, visit www.drivetexas.org.