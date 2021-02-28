Lane closures for the week of Feb. 28, 2021

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas Department of Transportation has various lane closings, as well as roadside work scheduled in the Amarillo area for the week of Feb. 28, 2020.

See those lane work sites listed below.

Lane Closures:

Watch for various lane closures on the I-27 and I-40 frontage roads for patching repairs.

The left lane of US 87 over the 15th Street bridge will be closed for bridge rail repair.

Expect various lane closures at the I-27/I-40 downtown interchange for bridge rail repair.

On I-27 and I-40, there will be various lane closures for bridge repair and various exit closures for sign repairs.

On Monday, March 1, the right lane of US 87 northbound will be closed at the BNSF railroad bridge for concrete rail repair.

The right lane of US 87 southbound (Pierce Street) is closed at 11th Avenue for guardrail and concrete barrier placement.

The northbound right and center lanes of State Loop (SL) 335 (Lakeside Drive) will be closed from SW 3rd Avenue to US 60 from Tuesday, March 2 to Saturday, March 6 for pavement repairs.

All projects are subject to change due to weather, emergency work, and other unexpected events. For the most up-to-date road conditions, visit www.drivetexas.org.