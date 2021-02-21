Lane closures for the week of Feb. 21, 2021

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas Department of Transportation has various lane closings, as well as roadside work scheduled in the Amarillo area for the week of Feb. 21, 2020.

See those lane work sites listed below.

Lane Closures:

Expect various lane closures on I-27 in both directions from Rockwell Road to the downtown I-27/I-40 interchange for bridge maintenance.

The I-40 westbound frontage road will be closed from Pullman Road to Whitaker Road for patching repairs.

Various lanes of I-40 will be closed in both directions from Westline Road to Adkisson Road for concrete work.

On Tuesday, Feb. 23, various lanes of Western Street will be closed at I-40 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. while crews pour the eastbound I-40 bridge deck.

On Friday, Feb. 26, various lanes of Western Street will be closed at I-40 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. while crews pour the westbound I-40 bridge deck.

On I-40 eastbound, the left lane will be closed from just east of Pullman Road to the I-40/US 287 split next Thursday and Friday, Feb. 25 and 26 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day. This will allow the contractor to remove the existing metal beam guard fence and install upgraded metal beam guard fence at the overhead sign bridge.

Watch for intermittent lane closures on Whitaker Road between the I-40 frontage roads during the latter part of the week as precast bridge deck panels are set on the bridge beams.

All projects are subject to change due to weather, emergency work and other unexpected events. For the most up-to-date road conditions, visit www.drivetexas.org.

