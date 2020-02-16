AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The following is a press release from TxDOT Amarillo regarding area lane closures:

For the week of Feb. 16, 2020

• On I-40, expect multiple lane closures in both directions at the downtown interchange and between Ross and Washington streets for bridge deck and concrete pavement repair.

• Various lanes will be closed in both directions of the I-40 frontage roads between Ross and Arthur Streets for patching repairs.

• Watch for slow-moving operations on I-27 and US 87 for herbicide applications around guardrails and bridges.

• I-40 East Bridge Replacement Projects:

o Intermittent closures on Pullman Road at I-40 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily to set precast deck panels on the eastbound bridge beams.

o Intermittent closures on Whitaker Road at I-40 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily to remove the blankets hanging under the westbound bridge structure.

o Expect lane closures on I-40 between Whitaker and Pullman roads for pavement repairs Tuesday through Thursday, Feb. 18 – 20. Crews will start on the eastbound side of I-40 then switch to the westbound side.

All projects are subject to change due to weather, emergency work and other unexpected events. Follow us on Twitter @TxDOTAmarillo for regular updates and for the most up-to-date road conditions, visit www.drivetexas.org.