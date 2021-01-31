Lane closures for the week of Feb. 1, 2021

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas Department of Transportation has various lane closings, as well as roadside work scheduled in the Amarillo area for the week of Feb. 1, 2020.

See those lane work sites listed below.

Lane Closures:

On Monday, Feb. 1, Whitaker Road will be closed between the I-40 frontage roads from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. to set bridge beams on the eastbound side of the interstate. Motorists should follow posted detours. The left lane of the eastbound frontage road also will be closed to stage the beam delivery. There will be an off-duty law enforcement officer to assist with eastbound frontage traffic.

Crews will be performing mill and fill operations in various lanes of RM 1061 between FM 2381 and the Oldham County line.

Various lanes will be closed on the I-40 frontage roads from Pullman Road to Whitaker Road for patching repairs.

On State Loop (SL) 335, both directions of traffic will be shifted to the outside shoulders from Grand Street to 34th Avenue for installation of raised pavement markings.

Crews will be performing bridge maintenance on both I-27 and I-40 in Amarillo. Expect various shoulder closures and lane closures under these bridges as work progresses.

All projects are subject to change due to weather, emergency work, and other unexpected events. For the most up-to-date road conditions, visit www.drivetexas.org.