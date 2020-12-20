Lane closures for the week of December 20th, 2020

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Lane Closures, Road Work Blamed on Heat_1338784596111147173

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas Department of Transportation has various lane closings, as well as roadside work scheduled in the Amarillo area for the week of December 20, 2020.

See those lane work sites listed below.

Lane Closures:

On Tuesday, Dec. 22, expect one-way traffic control on Amarillo Boulevard from Soncy Road to Helium Road. Crews will be placing concrete on the new eastbound lane of Amarillo Boulevard.
 
All projects are subject to change due to weather, emergency work, and other unexpected events. For the most up-to-date road conditions, visit www.drivetexas.org.  

More from MyHighPlains.com:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss