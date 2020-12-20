Lane closures for the week of December 20th, 2020

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas Department of Transportation has various lane closings, as well as roadside work scheduled in the Amarillo area for the week of December 20, 2020.

See those lane work sites listed below.

Lane Closures:

On Tuesday, Dec. 22, expect one-way traffic control on Amarillo Boulevard from Soncy Road to Helium Road. Crews will be placing concrete on the new eastbound lane of Amarillo Boulevard.



All projects are subject to change due to weather, emergency work, and other unexpected events. For the most up-to-date road conditions, visit www.drivetexas.org.