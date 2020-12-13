Lane closures for the week of December 13th, 2020

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas Department of Transportation has various lane closings, as well as roadside work scheduled in the Amarillo area for the week of December 13, 2020.

See those lane work sites listed below.

Lane Closures:

Watch for various lane closures related to mill and fill operations on BI-40 (Amarillo Boulevard) from Western Street to McMasters Street and on the I-40 frontage roads from Pullman Road to Soncy Street.



ICYMI:

The Virtual Public Meeting for proposed improvements on I-27, north of Western Street in Amarillo to south of the US 60/US 87 interchange, just north of Canyon, is still available for online viewing at https://www.txdot.gov/inside-txdot/get-involved/about/hearings-meetings/amarillo/121020.html. Simply scroll down to the video and click “play.”