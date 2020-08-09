Lane closures for the week of August 9, 2020

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas Department of Transportation has various lane closings, as well as roadside work scheduled in the Amarillo area for the week of August 9, 2020.

See those lane work sites listed below.

Patching repairs:

•On Monday and Tuesday, Aug. 10 and 11, various portions of FM 293 westbound will be closed for patching in advance of seal coat operations. On Wednesday, Aug. 12, work will switch to FM 293 eastbound.

•Watch for crews making patching repairs on I-27 at 45th Avenue that will:

Close the left and center northbound lanes on Tuesday, Aug. 11.

Close the left and center southbound lanes on Wednesday, Aug. 12.

Close the right lanes in both directions on Thursday, Aug. 13.

Lane Closures:

•On Monday, Aug. 10 from 7 to 11 p.m. the right lane of I-40 eastbound will be closed just after Eastern Street to just past the Whitaker Road entrance ramp, as well as the Whitaker Road entrance ramp, while crews set a portable concrete barrier. This is in preparation of a temporary entrance ramp at Whitaker Road.

•On Thursday, Aug. 13, the right shoulder of FM 1719 northbound (Western Street) and the left lane of State Loop (SL) 335 westbound at FM 1719 will be closed for repairs to the luminaire.

I-27 and SL 335 (Hollywood Road):

•.Beginning Monday, Aug. 10, the I-27 northbound frontage road will be reduced to one lane for installation of drainage pipe.

•Expect daily lane closures on I-27 in both directions between Sundown Lane and Bell Street for striping and ditch work.

•On Thursday, Aug. 13, traffic on the SL 335 eastbound frontage road will be reduced to one lane from Bell Street to just west of Viking Drive.

Guard Rail Work:

•Watch for various lane closures along I-40 in both directions from the New Mexico state line to mile marker 30 as crews repair metal beam guard fences.

Other Work:

*** School Traffic *** Please note Viking Road will be closed.

More from MyHighPlains.com: