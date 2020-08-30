Lane closures for the week of August 30, 2020

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas Department of Transportation has various lane closings, as well as roadside work scheduled in the Amarillo area for the week of August 30, 2020.

See those lane work sites listed below.

Lane Closures:

• Expect various lane closures on I-40 from the Oldham County line to Adkisson Road for cable barrier repair.

• Various lanes will be closed on I-27 from Rockwell Road to Country Club Road for patching repairs.

Other Work:

• Watch for crews mowing and weed eating along the I-40 corridor.

• On FM 1912 northbound, the shoulder will be closed in front of Tyson Foods between US 60 and St. Francis Avenue.

