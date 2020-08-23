Lane closures for the week of August 23, 2020

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas Department of Transportation has various lane closings, as well as roadside work scheduled in the Amarillo area for the week of August 23, 2020.

See those lane work sites listed below.

Lane Closures:

•On Monday, Aug. 24, the right lane of State Loop (SL) 335 westbound will be closed between Irwin Road and US 87 for rut repair.

•Expect various lane closures along the I-27 frontage roads from Western Street to 26th Avenue to clean and service sidewalks and drains.

•On I-27, watch for left lane closures in both directions for maintenance of drains and the center median.

Other Work:

•On Tuesday and Wednesday, Aug. 25 and 26, crews will be working in front of Tyson Foods on the shoulder of FM 1912 (Masterson Road) reshaping the ditch.

