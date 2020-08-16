Lane closures for the week of August 16, 2020

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas Department of Transportation has various lane closings, as well as roadside work scheduled in the Amarillo area for the week of August 16, 2020.

See those lane work sites listed below.

Patching repairs:

•Various lanes on the I-27 frontage roads will be closed in both directions from Rockwell Road to McCormick Road for patching repairs.

•Various lanes on the I-40 frontage roads will be closed in both directions from Arthur Street to Coulter Street for patching repairs.

Starting Tuesday, Aug. 18, the following closures will be in place for bridge rail replacement:

•The left lanes of the frontage roads at I-40/Avondale Road and US 60/State Loop (SL) 335.

•The right lane of SL 335 westbound at the intersection with US 87.

•The right lane of the US 87 southbound frontage road, just south of the US 87/SL 335 intersection.

•The BI-40 bridge in Vega is closed for demolition.

•On I-40 eastbound, the left lane is closed from mile markers 37 to 38 for bridge repair.

Guard Rail Work:

•On I-40, watch for various lane closures in both directions from the New Mexico state line to mile marker 16 while crews install guard rail.

I-27 and SL 335 (Hollywood Road):

•Watch for ongoing lane closures along the SL 335 frontage roads. School traffic is encouraged to find alternate routes.

•Watch for daytime closures on I-27 southbound for concrete work at the SL 335 bridge. On I-27 northbound, expect daytime closures for pavement marking operations.

Other Work:

•Crews will be working on FM 1912 (Masterson Road), performing ditch maintenance in front of Tyson Meats, Monday through Thursday, Aug. 17 – 20.

•The northbound right shoulder will be closed on FM 1912 between US 60 and FM 1912 (St. Francis Avenue).

•Watch for slow-moving herbicide operations along I-27 and I-40 throughout the week.



