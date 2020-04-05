Lane closures for the week of April 5

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas Department of Transportation has various lane closings, as well as roadside work scheduled in the Amarillo area for the week of April 5, 2020.

See those lane work sites listed below.

AMARILLO

Lane Closures:

• On the evening of Monday, April 6, traffic will be switched from State Loop (SL) 335, or Hollywood Road, to the newly constructed frontage roads, from I-27 to Coulter Street in both directions.

• Watch for various lane closures on I-27 in both directions from Bell Street to Washington Street for patching and fog seal operations.

• Various lanes will be closed on US 87 southbound at 15th Avenue for bridge deck repair.

Mowing Operations:

• Keep a safe distance from mowers along Amarillo Boulevard and US 87.

• Watch for slow-moving operations on Amarillo Boulevard and US 87 for herbicide application.

Patching repair locations:

Watch for various lane closures as maintenance crews perform patching repairs:

Monday, April 6 – the right lane of FM 1719 northbound at Fairway Lane.



Wednesday, April 8 – the right lane of SH 136 southbound at FM 1912.



Thursday, April 9 – the right lane of FM 1912 eastbound at SH 136.



Watch for crews working in the right of way on SH 136 at Stinnett Road on Tuesday, April 7.

VEGA

Lane Closures:

• Expect lane closures on the FM 3319 overpass on I-40, west of Vega and full closure of the bridge Thursday, April 9, for the replacement of bridge joints.