Lane closures for the week of April 19, 2020

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)— The Texas Department of Transportation has various lane closings, as well as roadside work scheduled in the Amarillo area for the week of April 19, 2020.

See those lane work sites listed below.

Lane Closures:

• Monday through Wednesday, April 20 – 22, FM 293 will be closed in both directions for seal coat operations. All traffic will be detoured to FM 245.

• On Tuesday, April 21, Pullman Rd. will be closed between the frontage roads at I-40 from 4 a.m. to approximately 4 p.m. for bridge deck placement. Detour signs will be in place for Pullman Rd. traffic. The right lane of I-40 eastbound will be closed during that same time frame from Airport Blvd. to just past the Pullman Rd. bridge.

• The right lane of I-40 westbound will be closed at Soncy Rd. for erosion control.

• On I-27, various lanes will be closed in both directions from Bell St. to 26th Ave. for patching repairs.

• On US 87 southbound, the left and center lanes will be closed at 15th Ave. for bridge deck repair.