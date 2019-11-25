Here are your lane closures for the week of November 24, 2019.

• Watch for various lane closures on the I-27 frontage roads in both directions from Washington Street to Western Street for sweeping of curb and gutter.

• On Monday, Nov. 25:

The left lane of I-27 southbound will be closed at Tyler Street for guardrail repair.

The right lane of I-27 southbound will be closed from Hillside Road to Bell Street for pothole repairs. The entrance ramp from Hillside Road will also be closed while repairs take place. It is expected to reopen by Noon Monday.

The left lane of I-40 eastbound will be closed from Eastern Street to Whitaker Road¬¬ for pothole repairs.

• On Tuesday, Nov. 26, the left lane of I-27 will be closed in both directions at Moss Street for guardrail repairs.

• The right lane of the I-27 northbound frontage road will be closed between 45th Avenue and Georgia Street for concrete repairs.

• Monday through Wednesday, Nov. 25 – 27, Hillside Road will be closed at Helium Road while drainage pipes are placed across Hillside Road.

All projects are subject to change due to weather, emergency work and other unexpected events.