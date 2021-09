AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT Amarillo), the left lane on I-27 was closed in both directions from 45th Avenue into the downtown interchange Monday morning.

Crews were described to be removing the guard fence from the center median and installing a new concrete barrier “and illumination”, according to TxDOT Amarillo. The closure is expected to be in place for “several weeks.”