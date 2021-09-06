‘Thank you to the Lord’: LandShark Burgers thanks first responders, expects normal open after fire

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Randall County Fire and Sheriff’s Departments got a relieved thank-you from LandShark Burgers after a fire the business said “could have turned out much worse!”

During a late night on Sept. 4, LandShark Burgers described on social media that a misplaced key sent workers back over to the restaurant, where smoke was noticed coming from a corner of the building.

LandShark Burgers credited everyone involved for “quick and skilled reactions”, and gave a “thank you to the Lord” for the key mishap leading to the fire’s discovery. The burger joint is expected to be able to open for regular business hours, according to the business, since the fire was isolated and put out so quickly.