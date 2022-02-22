CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Canyon ISD announced that students at Lakeview Elementary will be moved to Spring Canyon Elementary on Tuesday, Feb. 22 due to a water supply issue at the elementary.

According to a Facebook post from Canyon ISD, students will load buses at 12:15 p.m. to complete their academic day at Spring Canyon Elementary. They will then return to Lakeview Elementary for a normal dismissal at 3:10 p.m.

The post added that Canyon ISD’s after school program will be provided for Lakeview students, and an update on the situation will be provided later on.