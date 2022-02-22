CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Lakeview Elementary announced that due to ongoing water outages, classes on Feb. 23 will be held at Heritage Hills Elementary.

Officials with the school said doors at Lakeview will open at 7:25 a.m. to receive students at the normal time and will then take students to Heritage Hills Elementary School at 8200 Crestline in Amarillo, at around 8:15 to begin classes.

Officials said updates will be provided to parents throughout the day concerning dismissal and plans for after-school programs. Breakfast and lunch will be served at Heritage Hills.

Lakeview Elementary officials said parents who want to keep their kids at home can call the school attendance line at 677-2830