AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — According to a social media post, officials at Lake Meredith announced that they are hosting a “Star Party” at 9 p.m on Saturday, Aug. 20 at the Alibates Visitor Center Parking Lot.

Officials stated that multiple telescopes will be set up, including a 16″ reflecting telescope, which will allow participants to observe star clusters, planets and galaxies. Professor Arthur Schneider will show visitors how to observe the night sky with telescopes, binoculars and the naked eye.

Officials advised that participants should bring a jacket, lawn chair and insect repellent. Activities are free and open to the public. In case of inclement or cloudy weather, the event will be canceled.

For additional information, or to sign up, call Alibates Flint Quarries Visitor Center at 806-857-6680.