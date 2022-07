FRITCH, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials on the Lake Meredith National Recreation Area Facebook page said maintenance will begin in the Cedar Canyon area beginning on Friday.

According to the post, On Friday, July 15, the Lake Meredith Maintenance Division will begin maintenance in the Cedar Canyon area by performing cyclic drainage maintenance, boat ramp maintenance, and parking area maintenance.

Officials said maintenance crews are working with the intent to not completely close Cedar Canyon.