Lake Meredith Recreation Area officials reaching and educating visitors through social media

LAKE MEREDITH, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Lake Meredith National Recreation Area and Alibates National Monument officials wants to keep its visitors entertained and educated during this COVID-19 pandemic.

“Right now we feel like it’s very important when people can’t get out and can’t access these resources or learn about them or enjoy them recreationally but to be able to see them and remain connected to that,” said Eric Smith, Lake Meredith National Recreation Area Superintendent.

They’re doing it through social media, providing educational posts about Lake Meredith and Alibates National Monument. Which has now connected them with area students.

“We did have some schools that reached out to us during the stay at home orders while schools were closed down that how we can assist them in providing educational activities and opportunities that teachers can help pull into their programs,” said Smith.

Their posts cover a wide range of topics, from all the plant and animal life in the area to even some historical information.

Smith also says that a lot of residents don’t even realize that there’s two national park areas in the the Texas panhandle, but now they do thanks to their virtual outreach.

“Through social media and other web programs, we’re able to show what that resource is here at Alibates and Lake Meredith and let them get a virtual experience,” said Smith.

