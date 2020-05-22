Lake Meredith prepared for busy Memorial Day Weekend

FRITCH, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Lake Meredith officials are anticipating a busy Memorial Day Weekend.

They have recently reopened camping, and expect lots of travelers from all over to visit the park. They are reminding visitors that we are in a dry situation still, and fire danger is high.

Moore County is also under a burn ban meaning you cannot have any outdoor burning in part of the park. Social distancing is also encouraged to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Eric Smith the Superintendent for Lake Meredith said, “Our restrooms, our cleaning protocol, we’re closing them. Part of restrooms that have showers where people are spending a longer period of time, where the risk of transmitting the virus is higher, we’ll close one side of the restrooms to be cleaned at a later time.”

The park will also have additional firefighters, and law enforcement on duty to make sure everyone is safe. Lake officials are also reminding everyone to keep the park clean, as they have had an increase in litter recently.

