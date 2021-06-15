Lake Meredith to host ‘Movies at the Lake’ starting June 19

FRITCH, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Lake Meredith National Recreation Area is set to host the first of three “Movies on the Lake” events this year starting on Saturday, June 19, according to a news release from the National Park Service.

Located at the Fritch Fortress Amphitheater in Lake Meredith, these upcoming events are part of the “Evening Program Series” sponsored by the Friends of Lake Meredith and Alibates, while the movies are sponsored by the donations from the Wright-On Bait, Tackle & Watercraft Rental and Phillips 66.

The movies that are showing are free to the public through the end of July and according to the release the “Snack Shack” will be staffed by member of the “Friends Group.” Concession items include popcorn, candy bars, water and soft drinks and the sales and donations from the “Snack Shack” will “offset the cost of purchasing the movie copyrights and the possibility of a fireworks show next year,” the release said.

The following is a list of showings, times, and a brief description of each movie:

Saturday, June 19, 2021 at 9:30 p.m. — “Godzilla vs. Kong” – Legends collide in Godzilla vs. Kong as these mythic adversaries meet in a spectacular battle for the ages, with the fate of the world hanging in the balance.

Saturday, July 3, 2021 at 9:30 p.m. – “I Still Believe” – The true-life story of Christian music star Jeremy Camp and his journey of love and loss, which attempts to prove there is always hope.

Saturday, July 31, 2021 at 9:30 p.m. – “Raya and the Last Dragon” – Long ago, in the fantasy world of Kumandra humans and dragons lived together in harmony. However, when sinister monsters known as Druun threatened the land, the dragons sacrificed themselves too save humanity. Now 500 years later, those same monsters have returned, and it’s up to a lone warrior to track down the last dragon and stop the Druun for good.

For more information about the “Friends Group” and how to donate please contact them at npfriendsgroup@outlook.com

These free showings are open to the public and everyone is invited. For additional information, you may call Park Headquarters at 806-857-3151.