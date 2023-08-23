POTTER COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Lake Meredith National Recreation Area updated the community regarding the lake’s water level, highlighting its drastic improvement compared to levels recorded in years such as 2012 and 2015, as well as fishing conditions headed into the latter half of August 2023.

As noted by officials with Lake Meredith, the lake experienced its historic lowest level in August 2013 at 26.14 feet, after it had already reached a drastic low below 30 feet in 2012. In 2015, the lake was making a slow recovery and reached a level of 60 feet.

As previously reported on MyHighPlains.com, the lake level generally hovered under 70 feet until it shot up by more than 10 feet in a matter of days in June 2023. Lake Meredith officials noted that the level rose from 68.18 feet to 80.28 feet between April 1 and July 23.

On Wednesday, Aug. 23, the Canadian River Municipal Water Authority reported that the Lake Meredith water level was at 79.74 feet, or about 47% full.

In the meantime, Lake Meredith officials also advised community members that, similar to the lake level in recent weeks, fishing patterns have been holding steady.

Officials noted that the best time for fishing was still at night, and that certain baits were working well for different species:

Bass are fair on minnows and artificial;

Catfish are good on crawlers, minnows, chicken liver and frozen shad;

Crappie are fair on artificial baits and minnows;

White bass are excellent on minnows, or jig heads with a curly-tailed grub;

Trout are slow on powerbaits, minnows, worms, small spinners and flies; and

Walleye are good with lots of small fish being caught using minnows, grubs, crankbaits and other artificial baits.

As previously reported on MyHighPlains.com, the Texas Department of State Health Services issued a fish consumption advisory for walleye fish caught at Lake Meredith due to the presence of mercury contamination. People fishing at Lake Meredith for walleye were advised to keep the advisory in mind and limit the amount that they consume.