AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Over the past couple of weeks, the Lake Meredith National Recreation Area has seen a large increase in visitation. This is all before the big visitation weekend that is coming up with the Independence Day holiday.

Eric Smith, the superintendent of the Lake Meredith National Recreation Area said the increase of visitors to the lake can be attributed to two factors.

“One, we had that long stretch of pretty bad weather. Rainy weather, windy weather for about a month, and these last two weekends have been the first two weekends that we had nice clear weather, so everybody showed up, but that bad weather for a little over a month really gave us a lot of new water in the lake. The lake is up about 12 feet, so that has been amazing to get the lake up that much and be able to open up some launch ramps that have been closed for quite a few years and also put some docks back at other launch ramps that had gotten so shallow that we had to remove those docks,” said Smith.

Smith added that Lake Meredith is currently sitting out 79.6 feet.

“It was down around 67 feet and so to be up that high is really good,” said Smith.

He said right now they are already seeing visitors and campers show up for the July 4th holiday weekend, and he says they anticipate a good turn.

“The fourth is on next Tuesday, but this weekend will be the holiday weekend. On the first, the park is having, we have permitted a firework show in the park on Saturday, July 1st. So we anticipate that will draw a lot of visitation as it has in the past and like I said we are already seeing campers show up and set up their camps so they can get the better camp spots for this weekend,” said Smith.

Smith added that for those coming to the lake this weekend, it is important to bring your patience.

“The launch ramps, the campgrounds, the roads, everything is going to be busier. Traffic is going to be higher, it’s going to take you longer to get into the park, it’s going to take you a little longer to launch your boats… Secondly, drive safely around the area because there are going to be a lot of visitors. There are going to be a lot of people on foot, including kids running around on the launch ramps, and running around in the campgrounds. Just slow your speed down, drive carefully,” said Smith.

Smith added if you are going to be on a boat this summer, you need to follow these safety tips.

“If your kids are under 13 and the boat is under power, the kids have to have a personal flotation device on. I suggest wearing a flotation device anytime, no matter how old you are on the boat because you never know when something may happen. Make sure you have all of the safety equipment that you are supposed to have on your boat. The safety lanyard, that emergency cutoff switch, if you are on a power boat, should be attached to your person so if you are thrown overboard it would shut the engine off, using some extra caution when you are recreating around water. There is always an increase in hazards around water if you are recreating around water or on the water…just think about your own abilities, and don’t overestimate your abilities, that is something that we see in these water-based National Recreational Areas a lot. People will overestimate their ability to swim, either from a boat to a shore from the middle of the lake or try to swim across the bay or something like that and get into trouble, either because they get tired halfway across or the weather may change and the waves pick up,” said Smith.

Smith said it is also important to bring things with you if you are going to be on the lake to protect yourself from the heat.

“We’re at over 3,000 feet elevation, so you have a lot less atmosphere to protect you from the sun’s rays. So you can get sunburned a lot quicker here, so using sunscreen to protect yourself from the harmful effects of the sun is the first thing, then secondly is staying hydrated, that doesn’t mean drinking sodas and things like that, you really need to be drinking water or something like a sports drink that can replenish the electrolytes that you are losing from sweating,” said Smith.

Smith added folks need to remember that sunscreen is not a one-and-done type of thing.

“If you are getting in and out of the water and you are sweating, just the period of time, of when you first applied it, you are going to have to reapply it a few times during the day to ensure to continue to protect from those harmful effects of the sun,” said Smith.

Chief Meteorologist John Harris said during the summer months our UV Index run between a 10 to a 12.

“10 is very high and then 11 and 12 go up to extreme, so at 11 you are looking at 15 minutes or less of getting a sunburn if you don’t have any sunscreen on or any type of protection on,” said John.

Smith said they see a lot of heat-related injuries in the park due to people not drinking enough, and John said it’s important to know the signs of heat stroke and heat exhaustion.

“If you don’t feel good and you feel like you are going to pass out, as quickly as you can get into an air condition building, drink water, and hopefully somebody will be there to help you if you were to pass out. That is extremely dangerous…One of the tell-tell signs is first of all, you are extremely unconformable, you’re dizzy, you’re lightheaded, you’re not able to feel that sweat to make the body cool, and you are probably getting close to that point where you need help or you probably need to get inside very quickly,” said John.

John said it’s also important to keep an eye on heat advisory.

“They’re available on all weather apps, including our own at KAMR Local Four. We will keep you appraised of what we think the weather is going to do that afternoon, and you want to heed those weather advisories and heed warnings,” said John.

John added the peak heating hours of the day here in the Texas Panhandle are between 2 PM and 5 PM and even 6 PM in the middle of summer.

If you do plan to head out to Lake Meredith this weekend, Smith is reminding visitors that the personal use of fireworks is prohibited in National Park areas. He said just possessing them on the National Park property is illegal.