Lake Meredith National Recreation Area reopens fishing docks, piers

FRITCH, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Lake Meredith National Recreation Area has announced additional changes to operations to support federal, state, and local efforts in regards to COVID-19.

Effective June 1, 2020, Lake Meredith National Recreation Area said it will continue to ease restrictions and some closures that were put in place in an attempt to slow the spread of COVID19.

The following is from Lake Meredith officials:

Fishing from piers and fishing docks will re-open today June 1, 2020. State fishing regulations regarding bag and size limits for all gamefish species remain in effect. Visitors are reminded to continue following social distancing guidelines. Fishing from boat slips and boat docks is not allowed for safety of those on the boat docks and boaters. At Sanford Yake launch ramp fishing is allowed on the pier areas at the end of the boat docks but not in the boat slips.

Visitation to Lake Meredith National Recreation Area has been extremely high since the COVID-19 pandemic began. Please help us keep our recreational resource safe and clean by packing out the trash you bring into the park. Also remember there are always risks when recreating around water. Wind and weather can change quickly. NPS recommends wearing a coast guard approved personal floatation device anytime you are recreating in and around the water.

At Lake Meredith National Recreation Area, the following services and operations will remain suspended in order to comply with the national, Texas, and local health guidance:

Park headquarters building in Fritch will remain closed to visitors.

Alibates Visitor Center will remain closed to visitors.

Alibates Quarry tour will remain closed to visitors.

The health and safety of our visitors, employees, volunteers, and partners at Lake Meredith National Recreation Area is our number one priority. The National Park Service (NPS) is working servicewide with federal, state, and local authorities to closely monitor the COVID-19 pandemic. We will notify the public when we resume full operations and provide updates on our website https://www.nps.gov/lamr/index.htm and social media channels.

Outdoor spaces at Lake Meredith National Recreation Area remain accessible to the public in accordance with the latest federal, state, and local health guidance.

The park’s trail system remains open and accessible to the public for use while following social distancing guidelines.

Hunting areas in the park remain open for use while following social distancing guidelines and following state game laws.

Horse corals and riding trails in the Plum Creek area remain open for use following social distancing guidelines.

Launch ramps at the lake remain open and the lake open to fishing from boats or the shoreline while following social distancing guidelines and state fishing regulations.

Rosita Flats and Blue Creek ORV areas remain open to use while maintaining social distancing guidelines and following Special Use Permit rules

On May 18, 2020. All primitive and developed campgrounds opened for camping. Visitors are reminded that social distancing guidelines are still in effect. Visitor Services at campgrounds will remain limited. Please pack out your trash.

If contemplating a visit to a national park during this pandemic, the NPS asks visitors to adhere to guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and state and local public health authorities to protect visitors and employees. As services are limited, the NPS urges visitors to continue to practice Leave No Trace principles, including pack-in and pack-out, to keep outdoor spaces safer and healthier.

Lake Meredith National Recreation Area Superintendent, Eric Smith, would like to thank visitors for their patience and understanding about the temporary closures the park has had to make in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. We are working closely with local, state and national health officials to keep closures as minimal and least disruptive as possible while still helping prevent the spread of COVID-19. We will continue to work closely with health officials so we are prepared when the timing is right to re-open all services as quickly and safely as possible.

