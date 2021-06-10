Lake Meredith National Recreation Area asks visitors to ‘Leave No Trace’

FRITCH, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – With many visitors coming to Lake Meredith National Recreation Area to celebrate the summer, the Park asks that you work to reduce impact by practicing Leave No Trace principles.

Leave No Trace, described by the Park, is a program aiming to support the nation’s wildlands through education, research, and partnerships to increase awareness and respect for public recreation areas like Lake Meredith.

The program is supported by four federal land management agencies: The National Park Service, U.S. Forest Service, Bureau of Land Management, ad U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. Working with outdoor retailers, educators, and user groups, these agencies work to help make Leave No Trace “the common language for all outdoor enthusiasts.”

“Packing out your trash is a vital Leave No Trace principle. Lake Meredith continues to see increased visitation, especially on the weekends. Several campgrounds are extremely crowded with visitors wanting to get as close to the lake as possible.” said the Park, “The amount of trash, such as plastic bottles, glass, and paper products, coolers, dirty diapers, tents, torn awnings, and outdoor grills are more often than not, left behind after the camper leaves instead of placing the trash in the proper trash containers.”

The Park continued to ask visitors to, “please practice Leave No Trace when you visit Lake Meredith. Each of us play a vital role in protecting our National Parks, Recreation Areas and National Monuments. As we spend time outdoors in the natural world, and wilderness areas, it is important to be conscious of the effects our actions may have on plants, animals, other people, and even entire ecosystems. We need your help to keep Lake Meredith beautiful.”

Leave No Trace principles include: