AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Texas Department of Public Safety released information regarding a Tuesday afternoon chase on I-40 that led to the arrest of a Lake Jackson resident.

According to officials with Texas DPS, the Oldham County Sheriff’s Office started the chase around 12:40 p.m. Tuesday on calls of an erratic driver driving a Nissan Murano east on I-40. Officials said that the vehicle, driven by 36-year-old Alexandria Robinson of Lake Jackson, was trying to push drivers off of the road and attempting to hit vehicles.

Officials said that Texas DPS joined in on the chase west of Vega, continuing to travel east on I-40. Robinson’s vehicle allegedly continued down I-40, refusing to stop and allegedly continuing to try to hit other vehicles.

Officials said that the vehicle eventually pulled into a business at I-40 and Arnot and Robinson allegedly attempted to evade police on foot. Robinson was arrested by officials with the Texas DPS on two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, one count of evading arrest with a vehicle, one count of resisting arrest and one count of evading arrest on foot.

Robinson is currently in the Potter County Jail, officials said.