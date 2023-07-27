(Editor’s Note: The above clip is a view of top headlines from the morning of July 27, 2023.)

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Lacie White Agency is hosting a blood drive on Aug. 22 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. with Coffee Memorial Blood Center at First Baptist Church Ministry Center.

A flyer from the Lacie White Agency said donors will receive a t-shirt and play card from Cinergy.

A monetary contribution will also be made to “Fill with Hope” through the Greater Good program when blood is donated.

More information on scheduled blood drives can be found on the Coffee Memorial Blood Center website.