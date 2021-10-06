Labor Day Shootings: Woman arrested for tampering with evidence, Amarillo Police say

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials from the 47th Judicial District in Potter County are releasing more information on the arrest of 53-year-old Sharon Fisher after they say she allegedly tampered with evidence implicating 18-year-old David Winfield in connection with a string of drive-by shootings on Labor Day.

According to a complaint, violent crimes detectives with the Amarillo Police Department obtained a warrant for Fisher. Fisher was located in the 300 block of east Hastings and subsequently arrested for a charge of tampering and fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair. Fisher was then booked into the Potter County Detention Center.

This comes after Winfield was arrested late last week by the police department’s violent crimes unit. According to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com, evidence led officers to the suspect vehicle, a Pontiac G6, with officers then interviewing, and arresting, Winfield.

A complaint states that officials believe that Fisher knew an offense had been committed, more specifically Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. Officials believe Fisher removed window glass from the vehicle “with intent to impair its verity, legibility or availability as evidence in any subsequent investigation or official proceeding related to the offense.”

“A juvenile witness, identified by officers of the Amarillo Police Department, gave an oral recorded statement that he knows the defendant and observed her commit the offense alleged above,” the complaint stated. “Officers of the Amarillo Police Department executed a search warrant and recovered a black in color Pontiac G6. which was identified as the suspect vehicle in several aggravated assault offenses, from which one of the door windows had been removed.”

According to previous reports, the five shootings were all on Monday, Sept. 6 in North Amarillo, four in the Eastridge neighborhood, and one at 15th and Madison, which resulted in the death of 62-year-old Laura Ashley.

Officials with the department previously stated that they will continue to investigate this case, along with the FBI’s local office.