AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Labor Day is celebrated on the first Monday in September each year, after being established as a national holiday in 1894 by President Glover Cleveland, in an effort to honor and recognize the American labor movement.

While the holiday is commonly associated with the end of summer and myriad holiday sales, many businesses and institutions will be closed to mark the occasion. Here are a few things to know, heading into Labor Day 2022.

What’s closed?

Government offices Federal offices and government buildings will be closed on Labor Day, including the courts and DMV offices. The Texas Department of Transportation offices will also be closed.

Post offices USPS offices and FedEx offices will be closed on Labor Day. Further, there will be no regular mail delivery on Labor Day. However, UPS and FedEx are expected to continue Express Critical, FedEx Office, and FedEx Custom Critical deliveries.

Financial institutions Because it is a bank holiday, most banks and financial institutions will be closed on Labor Day. Major banks in the Amarillo area that will be closed include: Amarillo National Bank (Drive-Thru open) BOC Bank Happy State Bank First State Bank Wells Fargo Santa Fe Federal Credit Union Bank of America (ATM open)

Some retailers and restaurants While most retailers and restaurants tend to stay open on Labor Day, some smaller local businesses might be closed. However, customers should still be able to visit most major pharmacies and stores such as Walmart, Target, United, CVS, Walgreens, and others.

Other closures Officials with Palo Duro Canyon State Park said on Saturday that the park trails will likely remain closed throughout Labor Day weekend in the wake of flooding.



Over Labor Day weekend, the Amarillo Police Department and Texas Department of Public Safety also noted that they will have increased patrols looking out for seatbelt, speed, and alcohol-related violations.

For the latest updates on local events, news, and weather, check with MyHighPlains.com.