CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — After years of fundraising for Kylie Hiner Memorial Playground, the community saw the park’s groundbreaking on Thursday.

Quinn Alexander chairman of KHMP committee said they were able to raise over $1.3 million for the park.

“To be able to put this park in for the city of Canyon and not just for the city of Canyon but for the entire panhandle. It honors a really special lady, Kylie Hiner, and this is what communities do we make ourselves better. It takes the whole community and area to do this and make this kind of success today,” said Alexander.

Mary Hiner, mother of Kylie Hiner said that she and Kylie loved the community of Canyon and was proud to be part of it. Hiner added that she and Kylie’s dad were given a presentation in the beginning stages of the park asking for the park to be honored in their daughter’s name

“It was a total shock, like I said we went to this fake meeting and then they pull up the presentation. On it says Kylie Hiner memorial playground and they said will that be okay with you all. Of course, tears flowed and from then we have been side by side making it happen with them,” said Hiner.

Alexander said this playground will bring the children of the Panhandle to Canyon.

“I think it will be a joy for people to come here and it honors Kylie Hiner, but it also honors everybody as well because this is a place. There are no limits. And it’s going to allow families to come together. It a quality-of-life deal, and you know in today’s time and economics it’s well to have a little bit of laughter and joy and that’s what we are going to have,” added Alexander.

Vance Hall, playground committee chairman for southwest AMBUS, said in honor of Kylie this park will be inclusive for all children.

“It’s one where all children can play. Kids with special needs, it’s designed for wheelchairs. Whatever you need, whatever the disability they can do it. We are going to have places for music autism children will love it. The big thing is the brothers and sisters can go out and play with them,” Hall added.

Accessibility will also be available with ramps around the park and swings designed for children in wheelchairs.

Hall said parents could feel safe at this park because it was designed with safety in mind for all children.

The community could see the playground opening in late spring or early May.